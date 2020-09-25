Coronavirus California

Justice Department calls on SF to open churches, claims current rule 'may violate First Amendment'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Department of Justice sent San Francisco Mayor London Breed a letter Friday, urging her to open up places of worship claiming the current guidance "may violate the First Amendment."

The letter sent by sent by Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, David Anderson, claims the city's current COVID-19 restrictions favors businesses and not houses of worship.

RELATED: 'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, California health secretary says

Currently, outdoor services are permitted with a maximum of 50 people. Mayor London Breed's office says indoor worship services could resume by the end of the month, with 25% capacity.

"No government in this free country can attack religion by transforming a house of worship arbitrarily into a place for solitary confinement. People of faith go to churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places to worship with their fellow believers, and they can do so lawfully because the First Amendment to the United States Constitution makes illegal any effort by government to prohibit the free exercise of religion," said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.

RELATED: San Francisco Archbishop leads march to protest COVID-19 worship regulations

The letter calls on San Francisco and Mayor Breed to "immediately equalize its treatment of places of worship to comply with the First Amendment."

Earlier this week, San Francisco's Catholic Archbishop blasted City Hall over these restrictions saying local officials are "mocking God" by refusing to let indoor masses take place.

Mayor Breed has yet to comment on the letter.

To read the full letter, click here.

