Kaiser postpones non-urgent surgeries in Northern California due to COVID-19 surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Due to the current COVID-19 surge, Kaiser has postponed elective and non-urgent surgeries at all Northern California facilities. That includes the entire Bay Area.

The delay will be through Jan. 4, according to the SF Chronicle.

"We fully understand our patients' anxiety and concerns regarding elective surgery during this unusual time. We know that every surgical procedure that has been considered non-urgent or elective during this pandemic is of great importance to the patient waiting for it," Kaiser officials told the SF Chronicle. "We look forward to rescheduling these services as soon as feasible while assuring the safety of all of our patients and staff."

Urgent surgeries and cancer cases will not be postponed.

RELATED: California has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the US

California reported more than 50,000 new cases on Sunday. That's the third-highest single-day total during the pandemic. The state is also reported the second-highest number of new daily coronavirus cases per capita in the country, behind only Tennessee.

