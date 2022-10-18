Tentative agreement reached to end Kaiser mental health strike in NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers announced Tuesday a tentative agreement has been reached, bringing an end to a 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers strike for better working conditions

"The new 4-year agreement will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and drive collaborative efforts aimed at improving access to mental health care, while at the same time recognizing and better supporting mental health therapists in their important work," said the National Union of Healthcare Workers in a statement.

The goal of the strike was not about money but to hire more mental health care workers to meet the growing demand for patient care.

A two-day ratification vote will take place Tuesday evening, after which more details about the deal will be released.

