A rally, organized by CAIR and joined by a number of other organizations, is protesting Biden administration's support of Israel

Protesters call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war at VP Kamala Harris' San Jose event

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting San Jose to show support for reproductive rights as protesters call for Israel-Hamas war cease-fire at event.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting San Jose to show support for reproductive rights as protesters call for Israel-Hamas war cease-fire at event.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting San Jose to show support for reproductive rights as protesters call for Israel-Hamas war cease-fire at event.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting San Jose to show support for reproductive rights as protesters call for Israel-Hamas war cease-fire at event.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is in the South Bay visiting San Jose to show support for reproductive rights.

At the same time, protesters will greet Harris and event attendees as she arrives at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.

"The call for cease-fire, is a call for reproductive freedom," Zahra Billoo, the Center for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco Bay Area Executive Director said.

A rally, organized by CAIR and joined by a number of other organizations, is protesting the Biden administration's support of Israel.

They want the U.S. to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, speaking in support of Palestinian mothers lacking basic healthcare.

"Palestinian mothers are facing miscarriages, they don't have access to feminine hygiene products, they cannot access anesthesia, and now, the us is urging their starvation," Billoo said.

MORE: Demonstrators call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire outside Nancy Pelosi's SF home

About 100 people gathered outside Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home this New Year's Day, demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The health ministry in Gaza says more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war against Hamas, a majority, being women and children.

"Vice President Harris is complicit in genocide and it is a complete farce that she would try to visit San Jose to talk about reproductive freedom, she is not welcome here," Billoo said.

These protesters argue not enough is being done to protect women in Gaza.

"When Kamala Harris is telling me that oh I'm going to protect the reproductive, I see that as a double standard and the double standard must stop," Nasteho Ahmed, a healthcare worker said. "Human being is equal. We all, no matter where we come from, if one hurts, we all hurt."

Organizers say they plan to continue holding similar demonstrations at future visits from the Biden Administration until they see a permanent ceasefire.

"That's why I'm here, to fight until the day I see change, I'm not going to stop," Ahmed said.

MORE: Protesters briefly hang large cease-fire banner from SF's Coit Tower in support of Gaza

Demonstrators held a rally and briefly hung a massive banner from San Francisco's Coit Tower in support of Gaza that read, "Jews Say: Let Gaza Live."

Harris is expected to take the stage in San Jose around 12:30 p.m.

The event is expected to go until about 2 p.m. and demonstrators say they plan to continue their protest until it's over so attendees can see their signs and hear their messages on the way out.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live