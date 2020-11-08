election

'I'm so proud': Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reacts to VP-elect Kamala Harris' victory in tears

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Support from political leaders across the Bay Area continues to pour in sharing excitement for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The daughter of Oakland making her hometown mayor and city proud.

"I love you, I love you, my sister," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in tears. "I'm so proud to call you my friend and my Vice President, I'm so proud."


Mayor Schaaf celebrating in style taking a victory lap around Lake Merritt in her fire-breathing snail car.

"A woman who was born in our city, a woman who started her career fighting for the people in our city, who grew up on our soul and with our values is now in the White House."

KAMALA HARRIS: Watch her journey from Berkeley to VP to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency
EMBED More News Videos

The new documentary "Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.



Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, shedding tears of joy upon hearing the announcement.

"Finally. Finally. I'm being seen and I'm being heard, finally, my granddaughters are being seen and heard," said Lee.

Lee is a long-time supporter and friend of Sen. Harris. She says she's grateful she could witness this moment that is breaking barriers for all women, especially women of color.

"Kamala has opened those doors for so many women, she's broken the ceiling for so many women," said Lee. "So now our girls, our black girls, our girls of color can say - I can do this."

A strong sentiment shared by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Concord, who tweeted out Saturday "Our democracy has been restored."

"Just so proud of them both, they really carried themselves with so much dignity and they kept their focus through this whole thing, despite the fact their opponents were trying to tear them apart," said DeSaulnier.

WATCH: SF Bay Area cheers, celebrates news that Biden is set to become president
EMBED More News Videos

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected winners Saturday, the Bay Area erupted into celebration. See the highlights here.


The congressman worked with Sen. Harris during her time as Attorney General of California. He's confident as a team, Biden and Harris will unite and move the country forward.

"This is a good moment for America, but it's also a moment to reflect on our differences and start to rebuild what the current administration has torn apart," he said. "I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the right people for this moment in history."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoaklanddonald trumpkamala harrisvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionvice president joe bidenlibby schaaf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Message of Election 2020: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
Video: Best of Bay Area's Biden-Harris celebrations
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Kamala Harris' historic career in Bay Area
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Election 2020: Kamala Harris' friends react to vice presidential win
Show More
Bay Area celebrates news that Biden is president-elect
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
'Character matters': Watch Van Jones' tearful reaction to Biden win
Latinos hopeful Biden will tackle immigration reform
PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Biden, Harris win
More TOP STORIES News