'I'm so proud': Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf reacts to VP-elect Kamala Harris' victory in tears

The daughter of Oakland making her hometown mayor and city proud.
"I love you, I love you, my sister," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in tears. "I'm so proud to call you my friend and my Vice President, I'm so proud."
#Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf shares a sweet message to VP-elect @KamalaHarris ♥️ pic.twitter.com/grivIqYiPc— StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) November 8, 2020
Mayor Schaaf celebrating in style taking a victory lap around Lake Merritt in her fire-breathing snail car.
"A woman who was born in our city, a woman who started her career fighting for the people in our city, who grew up on our soul and with our values is now in the White House."
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, shedding tears of joy upon hearing the announcement.
"Finally. Finally. I'm being seen and I'm being heard, finally, my granddaughters are being seen and heard," said Lee.
Inspiring message from @RepBarbaraLee tonight:— StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) November 8, 2020
"Kamala has opened those doors for so many women...now our girls, our black girls, our girls of color can say -- I can do this." #abc7now #historyinthemaking pic.twitter.com/ljbeh10a8Z
Lee is a long-time supporter and friend of Sen. Harris. She says she's grateful she could witness this moment that is breaking barriers for all women, especially women of color.
"Kamala has opened those doors for so many women, she's broken the ceiling for so many women," said Lee. "So now our girls, our black girls, our girls of color can say - I can do this."
A strong sentiment shared by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Concord, who tweeted out Saturday "Our democracy has been restored."
"Just so proud of them both, they really carried themselves with so much dignity and they kept their focus through this whole thing, despite the fact their opponents were trying to tear them apart," said DeSaulnier.
The congressman worked with Sen. Harris during her time as Attorney General of California. He's confident as a team, Biden and Harris will unite and move the country forward.
"This is a good moment for America, but it's also a moment to reflect on our differences and start to rebuild what the current administration has torn apart," he said. "I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the right people for this moment in history."