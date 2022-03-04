Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed

"There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted," read a statement issued by the Santa Clara County medical examiner. "The County of Santa Clara is not releasing additional information about the case at this time."
Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was the soccer player, a senior international relations major.
Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.
The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.
"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," Stanford said in a statement.
The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO— Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022
According to a biography page posted on the Stanford Athletics website, Meyer was born in Burbank and was a 2018 graduate of Century Academy in Thousand Oaks.
The school says she attended and played soccer for Newbury Park High for three years.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Note: The video above is from a previous report.