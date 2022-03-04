student dies

Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed

EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford women's soccer player Katie Meyer dies at 22

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, died by suicide, authorities announced on Thursday. She was 22.

"There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted," read a statement issued by the Santa Clara County medical examiner. "The County of Santa Clara is not releasing additional information about the case at this time."

Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was the soccer player, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general," Stanford said in a statement.



According to a biography page posted on the Stanford Athletics website, Meyer was born in Burbank and was a 2018 graduate of Century Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The school says she attended and played soccer for Newbury Park High for three years.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).





The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywomen athletesathletessoccerstudent diescollegeu.s. & worldsportscollege studentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
STUDENT DIES
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
Stanford University named in wrongful death lawsuit
College student dies days after fraternity charity boxing match
TOP STORIES
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Power restored to East Bay residents after unexplained PG&E outage
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in SF
Big SF companies pledge to bring workers back to office in March
13 hours of terror: Bay Area mom speaks after 2-year-old taken
Show More
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
Bay Area man spends $111 to fill tank as gas prices soar
19 kids hospitalized after car crashes into NorCal daycare, police say
1 dead after shooting in Marin City, sheriff's office says
Investigation underway after 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News