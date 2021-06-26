Kelseyville Fire: Wildfire evacuations lifted in Lake County

The blaze initially began as a structure fire, according to fire officials. At one point evacuations were ordered in the area.
WILDFIRE TRACKER: Interactive map shows where wildfires are burning in CA
The fire started shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of 5th and Church streets, which is north of state Highway 29, which bisects through this community of about 3,500 people. Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 4:30 p.m.
The fire started as a structure fire, and then spread to a mobile home and some brush and vegetation nearby. The structure and the mobile home sustained some fire damage, and the fire scorched about an acre of brush.
It was enough to worry Rod Schnabl, who owns Schnabl's Auto Body Shop, located in the 5300 block of Church Street. Schnabl saw the fire burning nearby and decided to take precautions.
"I started moving my customers' cars out of my shop, just in case," Schnabl told Bay City News. "The fire was down near the 6th Street extension. But, we were lucky. The fire didn't make it this far."
There are no reports of injuries.
Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area and California here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires