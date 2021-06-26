Kelseyville Fire: Wildfire evacuations lifted in Lake County

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. -- Firefighters in Lake County made quick work of a vegetation fire in the community of Kelseyville Saturday afternoon.

The blaze initially began as a structure fire, according to fire officials. At one point evacuations were ordered in the area.

The fire started shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of 5th and Church streets, which is north of state Highway 29, which bisects through this community of about 3,500 people. Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 4:30 p.m.

The fire started as a structure fire, and then spread to a mobile home and some brush and vegetation nearby. The structure and the mobile home sustained some fire damage, and the fire scorched about an acre of brush.

It was enough to worry Rod Schnabl, who owns Schnabl's Auto Body Shop, located in the 5300 block of Church Street. Schnabl saw the fire burning nearby and decided to take precautions.

"I started moving my customers' cars out of my shop, just in case," Schnabl told Bay City News. "The fire was down near the 6th Street extension. But, we were lucky. The fire didn't make it this far."

There are no reports of injuries.



