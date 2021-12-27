children hit by car

Hit-and-run driver wanted after slamming into 6 young kids, killing 2

EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run vehicle hits 6 children in Florida, killing 2

WILTON MANORS, Florida -- Two children have died and four other children were injured when a vehicle plowed into them Monday afternoon in south Florida, authorities confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information was that two children died and three others were hurt, but officials later provided updated numbers for the victims.

Officials said four other children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one of whom was listed in critical condition, ABC affiliate WPLG-TV reported.

The hospitalized victims were said to be ages 1, 2, 6 and 9.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this hit-and-run crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacar crashcar accidentchildren hit by carchild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN HIT BY CAR
Boy dies on bike after colliding with delivery truck in East Bay, police say
Officials ID 10-year-old boy killed after colliding with delivery truck in Lafayette
18-year-old arrested after injuring 4 teens in Burlingame hit, run
Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help
TOP STORIES
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Show More
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
More TOP STORIES News