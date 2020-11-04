snow

"Sight to behold": Lake Tahoe to get up to a foot of fresh snow this weekend, bringing warm streak to end in the Sierra

By
Lake Tahoe is about to go from hot to cold in a matter of days.

A new storm system is expected to sweep through the Sierra Nevada, bringing fresh powder to Tahoe this weekend according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

After experiencing a warm streak for more than a week Nicco says Tahoe could get a good amount of snow.

RELATED: Storm system heading to Bay Area could bring showers, thunderstorms and hail this weekend

"We are talking about going from record highs, near 70, to nearly a foot of snow, starting at around midnight Friday and going through at least the evening hours Sunday," explained Nicco.

Even places in lower elevations like Gold Run and Pollock Pines could see a couple of inches of fresh powder.

"It's definitely going to be a sight to behold -- going from temperatures near 70 to snow in a matter of two days," added Nicco.



