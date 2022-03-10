Embattled Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10958030" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith called a news conference, one day after San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo demanded that she resign. But, Smith didn't address that issue until the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked her.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Laurie Smith's embattled tenure as Sheriff of Santa Clara County is coming to an end.Thursday Smith announced that she will not run for re-election this year and plans to retire in January when her term ends.Smith has resisted calls for her resignation in recent moths over a myriad scandals, including allegations of corruption and jail mismanagement by a grand jury last December.The 69-year old has held the post since 1998, and has been with the sheriff's office since 1973.