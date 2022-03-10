Embattled Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire

Thursday Smith announced that she will not run for re-election this year and plans to retire in January when her term ends.
Smith has resisted calls for her resignation in recent moths over a myriad scandals, including allegations of corruption and jail mismanagement by a grand jury last December.
The 69-year old has held the post since 1998, and has been with the sheriff's office since 1973.
