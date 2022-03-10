sheriff

Embattled Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Clara Co. Sheriff Laurie Smith announces plans to retire

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Laurie Smith's embattled tenure as Sheriff of Santa Clara County is coming to an end.

Thursday Smith announced that she will not run for re-election this year and plans to retire in January when her term ends.

Smith has resisted calls for her resignation in recent moths over a myriad scandals, including allegations of corruption and jail mismanagement by a grand jury last December.

RELATED: Santa Clara County sheriff accused of corruption, jail mismanagement

The 69-year old has held the post since 1998, and has been with the sheriff's office since 1973.

VIDEO: Santa Clara County sheriff dodges I-Team questions about bribery scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith called a news conference, one day after San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo demanded that she resign. But, Smith didn't address that issue until the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked her.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta clara countycrimescandalsheriffretirement
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHERIFF
'Mummified' body found in wall at old Kaiser center in Oakland
Slain Alameda Co. Sheriff's recruit honored in San Francisco
Feds investigating former Contra Costa Sheriff's volunteer
Wanted Bay Area felon cited, released, then arrested for murder
TOP STORIES
2 dogs killed, 3 RVs destroyed after in Oakland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Caltrain involved in fiery crash with truck in San Bruno
2 arrested in CA after body found encased in concrete in Hawaii home
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
Show More
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Amid heavy shelling, Ukraine's Mariupol city uses mass grave
Oakland Ballet celebrates Asian artists with Dancing Moons Festival
SFFD unveils new floating fire house
DoorDash worker: Deliveries not worth it with high gas prices
More TOP STORIES News