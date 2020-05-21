store closing

About 250 Victoria's Secret stores expected to close, company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- You can expect to see fewer Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works stores.

The parent company of both popular mall mainstays, L Brands, said it expects to close about 250 Victoria's Secret locations in the U.S. and Canada. About 51 Bath and Body Works stores are also eyed for closure.

The two popular brands became the latest businesses facing cutbacks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of L Brands' stores in North America closed temporarily back in March just as the coronavirus became wider spread. It also furloughed most store employees by April.

Other companies are faring far worse during the pandemic. Department stores JCPenney and Neiman Marcus, for example, each filed for bankruptcy protection.

SEE ALSO:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbath productscoronavirus helpvictoria's secretcoronavirusu.s. & worldstore closingretailpandemicunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORE CLOSING
SF's The Stud closing down permanently after 55 years
Specialty's Cafe & Bakery to close permanently due to pandemic
Farmgirl Flowers permanently closes SF facility
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what needs to happen to reopen CA schools
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
SF adds circles to Marina Green to encourage social distancing
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom and Bay Area counties
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Assisted living communities want more access to COVID-19 testing, help with soaring costs
Coronavirus updates: Solano Co. to ease more restrictions
UC campuses expected to hold mix of in-person and online classes in fall
More TOP STORIES News