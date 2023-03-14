Monterey County flooding forces nearly 2,000 Pajaro residents to evacuate

A levee break in the small Monterey County community of Pajaro has forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 residents, virtually the entire town.

Some of them may not be able to return home for weeks. People like Andres Garcia and his family were left with nowhere to go but county evacuation centers.

"We got evacuated around 1, 1:30 in the morning," Garcia said, "So we had like, a few minutes, like maybe 30 minutes. So we grabbed just the necessary things, blankets, little bit clothes and just left and came here."

Garcia is one of around 1,700 people displaced from their homes, virtually the entire town. Some residents tell us they have neighbors in homes that weren't flooded that chose to stay in the evacuated zones.

"My neighbor's there," said evacuee Carmen Cisneros, "He's like 80 something years old, has no water, trying to get water to him. They won't even let us take them water."

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says that with current conditions, they can't let people back home yet.

County officials say that this most recent atmospheric river has brought even more impacts throughout Monterey County than the one in Jan.

"This was a tremendous amount of rain, a direct hit, this atmospheric river that was full, full, full of moisture," Nicholas Pasculli, the county spokesperson said, "Monterey County was in its path, and it was in its direct path."

County Supervisor Luis Alejo's district includes the small Pajaro community.

"Most are low-income Latino farmworkers, many immigrants," Alejo said, "This is the worst thing that could have happened to them at this time. These are residents who have the least. So this, being evacuated and the damage to their homes and their vehicles and their businesses is going to be severe, and the pain is going to be prolonged for many weeks and months."

Alejo is calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden to bring in more federal resources to Monterey County.

He says what happens to this community, made up of mostly farmworkers and agricultural land, will have large-scale impacts.

"This should have been the beginning of the harvest season. Now this is going to have an impact on our food supply," Alejo said, "Beyond that, the impact to jobs is going to be enormous. It's going to be severe because these farm workers are not going to be out of work for a very long period of time."

A period of time many of those workers say is agonizing.

"We're probably gonna return maybe like in three weeks," Garcia said, "We don't know yet, it depends on the weather."

Monterey County says the state has crews working around the clock to stabilize the levee breach, and they're hoping to have that done by the end of Monday. Once that happens, water is expected to recede.

