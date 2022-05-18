Nonprofit donates LGBTQ+ books to Bay Area school libraries

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gender Nation, a nonprofit that provides school libraries with LGBTQ+ affirming literature, announced Tuesday it is donating 3,500 books to 234 school libraries in the Bay Area."All we're doing is trying to counter bullying and mistreatment that many children experience, especially LGBTQ+ kids, and a chance for kids to have powerful affirmation messages can go a long way," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond at a press conference to announce the donation at Nystrom Elementary School in Richmond."Research proves what we know in our heart. That when we support LGBTQ+ kids and protect them from bullying and mistreatment, they do well academically and socially. They do better with attendance, they feel more engaged," he said.The founders of Gender Nation say they want kids to find comfort and hope in the pages of these books."If they find comfort and hope in the pages of those books, then it's worth it. And they're worth it. And this today matters because I hope kids that see this coverage of this that they get a message loud and clear from your presence: that you are loved. You're needed. And you're beautiful exactly how you," said Co-Founder Keiko Feldman.The school districts that are receiving the donations are Alameda, Berkeley, Fairfield-Suisun, Oakland, San Francisco, San Mateo/Foster City and West Contra Costa.