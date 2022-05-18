LGBTQ+

Nonprofit donates LGBTQ+ books to Bay Area school libraries

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area school libraries receive LGBTQ+ books

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gender Nation, a nonprofit that provides school libraries with LGBTQ+ affirming literature, announced Tuesday it is donating 3,500 books to 234 school libraries in the Bay Area.

TAKE ACTION: Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues

"All we're doing is trying to counter bullying and mistreatment that many children experience, especially LGBTQ+ kids, and a chance for kids to have powerful affirmation messages can go a long way," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond at a press conference to announce the donation at Nystrom Elementary School in Richmond.

"Research proves what we know in our heart. That when we support LGBTQ+ kids and protect them from bullying and mistreatment, they do well academically and socially. They do better with attendance, they feel more engaged," he said.

The founders of Gender Nation say they want kids to find comfort and hope in the pages of these books.

RELATED: Disney unveils new Pride Collection; all proceeds support LGBTQIA+ families

"If they find comfort and hope in the pages of those books, then it's worth it. And they're worth it. And this today matters because I hope kids that see this coverage of this that they get a message loud and clear from your presence: that you are loved. You're needed. And you're beautiful exactly how you," said Co-Founder Keiko Feldman.

The school districts that are receiving the donations are Alameda, Berkeley, Fairfield-Suisun, Oakland, San Francisco, San Mateo/Foster City and West Contra Costa.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrichmondsan franciscoberkeleyoaklandfoster citysan mateofairfieldalamedalgbtq+lgbtqlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridelgbt
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
Disney unveils 2022 Pride Collection
Report: Bay to Breakers will now offer awards to non-binary runners
What is Title IX?
Early transgender identity tends to endure, study suggests
TOP STORIES
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Foster City looks for approval to kill geese amid poop problem
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
Biden visits Buffalo, calls on Americans to reject white supremacy
New tool shows Bay Area counties most at risk of wildfires
Iconic 'Full House' home in SF on sale for $37 million
Show More
Despite $97.5B-surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'
South SF motorcycle officer injured after hit by car in Redwood City
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol
Oakland becomes sanctuary city for women seeking abortions
Doctor explains what to know about booster dose for kids 5-11
More TOP STORIES News