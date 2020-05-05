Society

WATCH AT 11:30 AM: Mayor Breed to discuss reopening San Francisco amid COVID-19 on 'Midday Live'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed will appear on ABC7's "Midday Live" on Tuesday, where she'll be asked questions about Gov. Gavin Newsom's Phase 2 announcement, crowds at Dolores Park and COVID-19 testing, among other subjects.

Breed gave an update on the novel coronavirus in San Francisco and plans further reopening the city on Monday after the governor announced that the second phase of reopening California will start as early as Friday, but it's up to local jurisdictions to make the final decision.

Mayor Breed responded to Newsom's update saying, she believes the city can "definitely work to achieve that goal and get to a better place."

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces Stage 2 of reopening businesses starts as early as Friday

Businesses included in California's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8. are book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production.
When asked if San Francisco businesses and restaurants can open on Friday, Breed said the county public health officers will be working with the governor to reopen more businesses "safely and responsibly" while "sustaining the progress we made," but did not give a definitive date.

As of Tuesday morning, San Francisco County reports 1,728 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths

You can watch Breed's interview starting at 11:30 a.m. on ABC7's "Midday Live."

