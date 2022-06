SF school board votes to bring back merit-based admissions at Lowell High School

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Unified School District's Board of Education voted Wednesday night to bring back merit-based admissions at San Francisco's Lowell high School.The board of education voted 4-3 to restore merit admissions in the fall of 2023.This comes after the school switched to a lottery system for the 2021 academic year during the pandemic, and as an effort to help improve diversity.The move played a role in the recall of three board members that also led to a lawsuit The decision could lead to another lawsuit, with opponents citing a state law that prohibits school admissions based on academic performance.