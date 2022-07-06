Dispute over 90-day Lowe's return policy stalls refund for damaged cabinetry

Robert Dieterle ordered three cabinets from Lowe's to match the ones he had previously installed in his kitchen.
One of them arrived damaged.
"The backboard you mount to the wall was cracked. The side board also on the cabinet was split in half," he said.
The corners are also supposed to be reinforced by a square piece, but that piece on one of the corners was missing.
A Lowe's customer rep promptly ordered a replacement from the manufacturer.
VIDEO: PG&E takes 17 months to fix gas leak -- then breaks water pipe during repairs
However, Dieterle would have to pay more because the price of the cabinet had gone up $30.
"I'm not paying more for something that was delivered broken. I want the same price," Dieterle said.
Lowe's went back and forth with him until he agreed to pay an additional $6.
However, that was only the start of his issue.
Dieterle said because he ordered his cabinets online, Lowe's refused to allow an even exchange.
"I had to go ahead and order a new one and then they would refund the money on the old one," he said.
That seemed simple, except Lowe's has a 90-day return policy.
Dieterle ordered his cabinets in January.
VIDEO: United Airlines cancels couple's flight, then charges $4,000 more for comparable seats
They didn't arrive until four months later.
"She says they start 90 days from the day you ordered it and I go, 'Well, who does that?"' Dieterle said.
Lowe's wouldn't give him a refund until a manager could approve it.
A month went by with no refund so Dieterle's patience ran out.
He contacted 7 on Your Side.
We found the fine print on Lowe's return policy.
It says: "Unused merchandise can be refunded or exchanged with proof of purchase within 90 days of the original purchase date."
It goes on to say "Return must be initiated with Lowe's within 48 hours of delivery."
VIDEO: Louis Vuitton declines devoted customer's attempt to return brand-new $4,000 watch
Dieterle returned his cabinet on the same day of delivery.
His refund would arrive a couple of days later.
Lowe's told 7 On Your Side: "We apologize for the delays and inconvenience Mr. Dieterle experienced."
"Oh, I was, like, relieved. I was saying thank God, now," Dieterle told 7 On Your Side.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.