Dispute over 90-day Lowe's return policy stalls refund for damaged cabinetry

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Ramon man refused a delivery after discovering defects in a cabinet he ordered. Then he had trouble getting a refund.Robert Dieterle ordered three cabinets from Lowe's to match the ones he had previously installed in his kitchen.One of them arrived damaged."The backboard you mount to the wall was cracked. The side board also on the cabinet was split in half," he said.The corners are also supposed to be reinforced by a square piece, but that piece on one of the corners was missing.A Lowe's customer rep promptly ordered a replacement from the manufacturer.However, Dieterle would have to pay more because the price of the cabinet had gone up $30."I'm not paying more for something that was delivered broken. I want the same price," Dieterle said.Lowe's went back and forth with him until he agreed to pay an additional $6.However, that was only the start of his issue.Dieterle said because he ordered his cabinets online, Lowe's refused to allow an even exchange."I had to go ahead and order a new one and then they would refund the money on the old one," he said.That seemed simple, except Lowe's has a 90-day return policy.Dieterle ordered his cabinets in January.They didn't arrive until four months later."She says they start 90 days from the day you ordered it and I go, 'Well, who does that?"' Dieterle said.Lowe's wouldn't give him a refund until a manager could approve it.A month went by with no refund so Dieterle's patience ran out.He contacted 7 on Your Side.We found the fine print on Lowe's return policy.It says: "Unused merchandise can be refunded or exchanged with proof of purchase within 90 days of the original purchase date."It goes on to say "Return must be initiated with Lowe's within 48 hours of delivery."Dieterle returned his cabinet on the same day of delivery.His refund would arrive a couple of days later.Lowe's told 7 On Your Side: "We apologize for the delays and inconvenience Mr. Dieterle experienced.""Oh, I was, like, relieved. I was saying thank God, now," Dieterle told 7 On Your Side.