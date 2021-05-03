'We are right on that cusp': Marin Co. could move into yellow tier as early as Tuesday

For the past year Meshell Mifsud, owner of Tamalpais Crossfit has been carrying the heavy weights of being a business owner as coronavirus cases surged. Her CrossFit gym once packed with members sat empty.
"We lost 40% of our business, which was huge," said Mifsud.
RELATED: Here's why Marin County didn't join the yellow tier last time
Her gym is open at 25% capacity now and the news of moving into the yellow tier, she says, will be a game changer. It means they'll open at 50% capacity indoors.
"My hope is that it just makes the public feel more comfortable about getting back out and getting back to fitness and getting their mental and physical health back," said Mifsud.
Even after moving into the yellow tier, gyms like Tamalpais CrossFit will continue to offer the outdoor option, but they say that moving into the next tier also gives them an opportunity to expand into indoor classes.
"We have indoor 10 by 10 squares for people to work safely," said Mifsud.
VIDEO: Will CA drop its outdoor mask mandate? What CDC changes mean for the Bay Area
Last week, Marin County was on the verge of moving into the yellow tier, but a slight increase in the county's case rate set them back. Today's numbers: 111 COVID cases in the past 14 days. Supervisor Damon Connolly is optimistic.
"We have to show a case rate of less than 2 per 100,000 population over a given time," said Supervisor Connolly and added, "We are right on that cusp and we are cautiously optimistic as we head into Tuesday with more definitive news."
Under the yellow tier, bars that don't offer food will be able to open indoors at 25% capacity.
Other sports bars like the Flatiron in San Rafael, which have a food menu, will expand capacity to 50% indoors.
RELATED: NYC plans to fully reopen July 1 pending state approval, mayor says
"We spent a year on borrowed money and now most restaurateurs have basically reopened in debt and we are all trying to get back to 0 to make money," said Alex Stricker, owner of The Flatiron.
Before the pandemic, The Flatiron use to be open seven days a week. Now it's four. Alex Stricker is hopeful this tier change will bring his staff back and increase business.
"These tier changes are just a step in the right direction," said Stricker.
Marin County has the highest vaccination rate of any county in the state. More than 172,000 Marin County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose -- A key factor as COVID cases go down, influencing a tier change.
"It will allow for more openings, more kinds of activities. At the same time the message is clear, and I think our community gets it -- Let's not let our guards down," said Supervisor Connolly.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic