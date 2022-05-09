WATCH LIVE: SF mayor to announce Matt Haney's replacement in seat for board of supervisors

san francisco board of supervisors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed has made her choice to fill a vacancy on the San Francisco board of supervisors.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco police spokesman Matt Dorsey will fill the District 6 seat vacated by Matt Haney until the end of the term.

Haney won a seat to the state assembly month in a special San Francisco election for the State Assembly District 17 seat against former Supervisor David Campos receiving about 63 percent of the vote.

Dorsey has never held public office before, but he has been SFPD's director of strategic communications since 2020.

Mayor Breed is expected to make the official announcement at 12:15 p.m.

