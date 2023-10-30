Fans gather at iconic 'Friends' locations in New York City to remember Matthew Perry

Sonia Rincon is live at the building where many of the iconic scene-setting shots were filmed for 'Friends.'

NEW YORK -- As tributes pour in from around the world for "Friends" star Matthew Perry, a memorial grows outside of the iconic "Friends" apartment in New York City.

Although the show was not filmed inside of the Manhattan building, the West Village location has long been a destination for viewers from all over the world who loved "Friends." After all, scene-setting exteriors were shot at the building at the corner of Bedford and Grove Streets for the hit series.

"I feel kind of lucky to be here so I can come here and be closer to him," said "Friends" fan Elisa Alix.

Fans also gathered at the "Friends Experience" in the Flatiron District in Manhattan.

Police found Perry in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The coroner's office will determine the cause of death, but police do not suspect foul play.

On Sunday, the show's creators reacted to Perry's death.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, and Executive Producer Kevin Brightsaid in a statement.

"Blessed" is a sentiment many fans of the show share with its creators, as they look back on the life of a man who brought joy into their homes for years.

"He was really special. He was just a really wonderful actor. We just really loved 'Friends,'" said Suzanne Devito, a fan of the show.

ALSO READ | Matthew Perry remembered: Actors, fans pay tribute to 'Friends' star