SF Mayor London Breed defends Speaker Nancy Pelosi over controversial salon visit: 'Time for us to move on'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6402801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's a nickel that everyone has an opinion on." ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle insider Phil Matier discusses the controversy over Nancy Pelosi's visit to a San Francisco hair salon and what it means for politicians and struggling business owners.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While at an event at Dolores Park with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to hand out free masks on Friday, ABC7 News asked San Francisco Mayor London Breed to weigh-in on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial salon visit."We have a terrorist, we have a dictator who is running this country and Nancy Pelosi is at the forefront fighting against this person everyday, you know, and I'm not trying to excuse what happened," Mayor Breed said. "I'm just saying that to allow an issue like this to turn our city upside down when we got folks who are homeless, we've got people who can't open their business, including these salons. I understand," she said."So, why not apologize, not you, but the speaker," ABC7 News reporter Kris Reyes asked the mayor."Let me just be clear, I can be responsible for my behavior, I can't tell other people what to do," she said.Clearly, President Donald Trump, is feeling the exact opposite. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Thursday, he said exactly what he thought the Speaker should have done."You know what she should've done honestly? She should've said sorry I made a mistake, sorry, and nobody would be talking about it," said Trump. "She must have treated that salon very badly, she uses that salon and the salon turned her in."By Friday, the blow dryers hanging from the tree in front of Pelosi's Pacific Heights home had been taken down. A different scene from Thursday, when salon owners gathered to voice their frustration with the Speaker's maskless salon visit, caught on camera."I get that they have these feelings, they are voicing their feelings, but we are doing the very best we can and I know that's not good enough for them, I understand," said Breed. "I get it, but at the end of the the day, it is really time for us to move on."