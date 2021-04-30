7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney celebrates 30 years with ABC7 News

San Francisco Mayor London Breed marked the occasion by issuing a proclamation declaring April 29 "Michael Finney Day" in the the City and County of San Francisco.
By Simone Chavoor
EMBED <>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney celebrates 30 years at KGO-TV

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney celebrated his 30th anniversary with ABC7 News Thursday, with "Michael Finney Day" being proclaimed in San Francisco and the State of California.

In a morning surprise Zoom call hosted by Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court, ABC7 News staff, Finney's family, and special guests lauded Finney for his decades of consumer reporting and advocacy.

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, financial guru Suze Orman, consumer advocate Ralph Nader, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, State Senator Scott Wiener, and others joined to offer their words of thanks. Recalling the many interviews she had done with Finney over the years, Rep. Speier said, "Whether it was financial privacy, or social media regulation, or the 'Pink Tax' or lead in toys or cadmium in jewelry -- you've done it all. And we're forever grateful to you."



San Francisco Mayor London Breed marked the occasion by issuing a proclamation declaring April 29 "Michael Finney Day" in the the City and County of San Francisco. The proclamation hails Michael as the leading consumer advocate in the Bay Area and one of the most prominent consumer reporters in the U.S. The California state legislature and congress in Washington, D.C. also acknowledged Finney today for his 30 years as a consumer advocate.

Michael Finney joined KGO in 1991. His consumer reporting has received many prestigious awards in broadcast journalism including honors from several Press Clubs, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Radio Television News Directors Association and the Associated Press. Community groups such as Consumer Action, The Foundation for Taxpayer and Consumer Rights and The National Association of Consumer Advocates have also honored his work. Finney has also published several books.

Finney credits his journalism teacher at Ray Lyman Wilbur Junior High School in Palo Alto, Bill Goggin, with his passion for consumer reporting. According to him, Goggin taught him "the job of the journalist is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoconsumer watchlondon breed7 on your sideconsumercaliforniaconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News