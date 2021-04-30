7 On Your Side's Michael Finney celebrates 30 years with ABC7 News

In a morning surprise Zoom call hosted by Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court, ABC7 News staff, Finney's family, and special guests lauded Finney for his decades of consumer reporting and advocacy.
Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, financial guru Suze Orman, consumer advocate Ralph Nader, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, State Senator Scott Wiener, and others joined to offer their words of thanks. Recalling the many interviews she had done with Finney over the years, Rep. Speier said, "Whether it was financial privacy, or social media regulation, or the 'Pink Tax' or lead in toys or cadmium in jewelry -- you've done it all. And we're forever grateful to you."
The 7 On Your Side team wishes Michael Finney a happy 30th anniversary on @abc7newsbayarea! Join us in saying congrats for an amazing career of helping folks around the Bay Area. And to honor the occasion, today was proclaimed #MichaelFinneyDay in SF and the state of California! pic.twitter.com/f8LllNwaC0— Michael Finney (@MFinney) April 29, 2021
San Francisco Mayor London Breed marked the occasion by issuing a proclamation declaring April 29 "Michael Finney Day" in the the City and County of San Francisco. The proclamation hails Michael as the leading consumer advocate in the Bay Area and one of the most prominent consumer reporters in the U.S. The California state legislature and congress in Washington, D.C. also acknowledged Finney today for his 30 years as a consumer advocate.
Michael Finney joined KGO in 1991. His consumer reporting has received many prestigious awards in broadcast journalism including honors from several Press Clubs, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Radio Television News Directors Association and the Associated Press. Community groups such as Consumer Action, The Foundation for Taxpayer and Consumer Rights and The National Association of Consumer Advocates have also honored his work. Finney has also published several books.
Finney credits his journalism teacher at Ray Lyman Wilbur Junior High School in Palo Alto, Bill Goggin, with his passion for consumer reporting. According to him, Goggin taught him "the job of the journalist is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."
