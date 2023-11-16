'Abbott Elementary,' 'Will Trent,' 'American Idol,' '9-1-1' set premiere dates

Your favorite shows are returning to ABC. Info on when 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Will Trent,' '9-1-1' and more will premiere.

Your favorite shows are returning to ABC beginning early next year.

LOS ANGELES -- ABC has announced its midseason TV lineup and we've got the scoop on when your favorite shows are returning, plus, a hit show is making its ABC debut.

The new year will kick off with Joey Graziadei's journey to find love on "The Bachelor." That premiere is Monday, January 22.

Wednesday nights are for the laughs. "The Conners," "Not Dead Yet," "Abbott Elementary" and "Judge Steve Harvey" will make their premieres on February 7.

"American Idol" will make its debut with a two-hour season 7 premiere Sunday, February 18.

"The Good Doctor" moves to Tuesday nights beginning February 20. It'll follow "Will Trent" and "The Rookie."

And "9-1-1" will premiere March 14 at 8pm. The series stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause and follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders. That makes it a perfect lead-in for the already successful Thursday night lineup of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19," which will also make their season premieres on March 14.

