Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse ditches iconic red dress for pantsuit

Disney announced Thursday the iconic character will debut the new look in March, calling it the first ultra-chic pantsuit.
Minnie Mouse ditches iconic red dress for pantsuit

LOS ANGELES -- Minnie Mouse is getting a makeover and she's saying farewell to her red polka-dotted dress!

Disney announced Thursday the iconic character will debut the new look in March, calling it the first ultra-chic pantsuit.

British fashion designer Stella McCartney designed her look to commemorate two different dates: International Women's Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.



In photos released by the company, Minnie is seen rocking blue and black polka-dotted pants with a matching blazer. She's also wearing her signature bow in the same pattern.

Her heels have also been replaced with a more sensible black shoe.

The collaboration with McCartney will also include a limited T-shirt collection featuring Minnie that will be made available in March.

After 90 years of entertaining fans, Minnie Mouse received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
