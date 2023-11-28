  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sister of man charged in Cash App founder's death arrested for DUI, hit-and-run in SF, police say

KGO logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 6:05PM
New surveillance images from night of Bob Lee's stabbing death
EMBED <>More Videos

New surveillance images released from night of Cash App founder Bob Lee's stabbing death in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sister of Nima Momeni, the man charged in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run in San Francisco on Monday, police say.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

SFPD says officers responded to a vehicle collision on Geary St and Larkin St just after 11 a.m. and found the involved driver, Khazar Momeni.

MORE: Entrepreneur arrested in murder of Bob Lee knew Cash App founder, police say

Officers determined that Momeni, a 38-year-old San Francisco resident, was driving under the influence.

She was booked into San Francisco County Jail and charged with DUI, two counts of hit-and-run, failure to drive within the lane, and not providing insurance at the scene.

TIMELINE: Events leading up to fatal SF stabbing of Bob Lee shown in court documents

Khazar Momeni's brother Nima Momeni is a former tech executive charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Lee on April 4 in the Rincon Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.

Court records show Nima Momeni confronted Lee about his little sister Khazar in the hours before Lee was fatally stabbed.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW