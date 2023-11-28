New surveillance images released from night of Cash App founder Bob Lee's stabbing death in San Francisco.

Sister of man charged in Cash App founder's death arrested for DUI, hit-and-run in SF, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The sister of Nima Momeni, the man charged in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run in San Francisco on Monday, police say.

SFPD says officers responded to a vehicle collision on Geary St and Larkin St just after 11 a.m. and found the involved driver, Khazar Momeni.

Officers determined that Momeni, a 38-year-old San Francisco resident, was driving under the influence.

She was booked into San Francisco County Jail and charged with DUI, two counts of hit-and-run, failure to drive within the lane, and not providing insurance at the scene.

Khazar Momeni's brother Nima Momeni is a former tech executive charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Lee on April 4 in the Rincon Hill neighborhood in San Francisco.

Court records show Nima Momeni confronted Lee about his little sister Khazar in the hours before Lee was fatally stabbed.

