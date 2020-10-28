mountain lion sighting

VIDEO: Mountain lion has spooky Halloween encounter outside Morgan Hill home

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A curious mountain lion had a spine-chilling encounter outside a Morgan Hill home.

Surveillance video taken a few days ago shows the curious cat checking out the Halloween decorations at the house. The mountain lion looked at the pumpkin and the skeleton decorations before glancing at the surveillance camera.

There have been several close encounters with mountain lions over the past months in the Bay Area. In San Mateo County, there have been at least three sightings since the beginning of October. In June, a mountain lion suspected of killing three animals at the San Francisco Zoo was captured near Oracle Park.

VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

Mountain lions have been spotted in several parts of the Bay Area. Here's what you should do if you come face-to-face with a wild cat.

