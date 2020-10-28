VIDEO: Mountain lion has spooky Halloween encounter outside Morgan Hill home

Surveillance video taken a few days ago shows the curious cat checking out the Halloween decorations at the house. The mountain lion looked at the pumpkin and the skeleton decorations before glancing at the surveillance camera.
There have been several close encounters with mountain lions over the past months in the Bay Area. In San Mateo County, there have been at least three sightings since the beginning of October. In June, a mountain lion suspected of killing three animals at the San Francisco Zoo was captured near Oracle Park.
