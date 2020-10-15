Pets & Animals

CUTE VIDEO: Captain Cal meets fellow rescued mountain lions at the Oakland Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New video from the Oakland Zoo shows a shy mountain lion meeting two female cubs that were rescued from the Zogg fire near Redding.

Captain Cal is the first mountain lion that the zoo took in earlier this month. His paws were badly burned in the wildfire, and the zoo has been treating his wounds.

Caretakers have now moved his ward next to two other rescued cubs that arrived last week.

Captain Cal seemed a bit shy, but the zoo says he will soon warm up to his new surroundings.

All three of the mountain lions brought to the Oakland Zoo have been orphaned.



