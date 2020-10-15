CUTE VIDEO: Captain Cal meets fellow rescued mountain lions at the Oakland Zoo

Captain Cal is the first mountain lion that the zoo took in earlier this month. His paws were badly burned in the wildfire, and the zoo has been treating his wounds.
Caretakers have now moved his ward next to two other rescued cubs that arrived last week.
Captain Cal seemed a bit shy, but the zoo says he will soon warm up to his new surroundings.
All three of the mountain lions brought to the Oakland Zoo have been orphaned.
Exciting Captain Cal update! Today Captain Cal finally ventured out of his crate (still bandaged heavily but walking)! He walked up to the partition between himself and the other 2 orphaned female mtn lion cubs that were also rescued from the #ZoggFire.https://t.co/yI3ytutEAC pic.twitter.com/NcuT2Rq3In— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) October 14, 2020
Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area, California with this interactive map
- 'Worst day in the forecast': Bay Area getting hit with smoke, heat, dangerous winds
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed by Glass Fire
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay
- Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire