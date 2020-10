CUTE VIDEO: Captain Cal meets fellow rescued mountain lions at the Oakland Zoo

Exciting Captain Cal update! Today Captain Cal finally ventured out of his crate (still bandaged heavily but walking)! He walked up to the partition between himself and the other 2 orphaned female mtn lion cubs that were also rescued from the #ZoggFire.https://t.co/yI3ytutEAC pic.twitter.com/NcuT2Rq3In — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) October 14, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New video from the Oakland Zoo shows a shy mountain lion meeting two female cubs that were rescued from the Zogg fire near Redding. Captain Cal is the first mountain lion that the zoo took in earlier this month. His paws were badly burned in the wildfire, and the zoo has been treating his wounds.Caretakers have now moved his ward next to two other rescued cubs that arrived last week.Captain Cal seemed a bit shy, but the zoo says he will soon warm up to his new surroundings.All three of the mountain lions brought to the Oakland Zoo have been orphaned.