SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The mural in San Francisco's Castro District that honors lives lost to the AIDS crisis has been defaced with graffiti.It's not the first time the 23-year-old "Hope for the World Cure" mural has been targeted, but it's definitely the most severe.The damage is expected to cost $50,000 to repair and restore, putting the future of the mural in jeopardy.It was originally funded by a grant from the San Francisco Arts Commission.