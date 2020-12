Yountville mayor calls for 'balance' as Napa Co. enters stay-at-home order

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- At midnight Friday, Napa County's stay-at-home order takes effect for three weeks. Many businesses are pivoting to try and comply to the new coronavirus health order.There's lots of calls being made to folks holding reservations at the El Bonita Motel in St. Helena. Under the new-stay-home order, hotels can't accommodate anyone traveling for leisure or a holiday getaway."We're a little like police people asking them 'why you are coming,' it's ok if they are essential - if not, we have to cancel their reservation," said motel manager Pierrette Therene.The staff at Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford is about to take down the welcome sign and close their tasting room for the next three weeks, and pivot to online sales only."We need to get through this coronavirus behind us, the vaccine needs to hurry up so we can get back to tasting," said winery co-founder Elizabeth Pressler.Napa County joins the state's health order because COVID-19 numbers are surging. Health officials urge the public to stay home."It's about making the sacrifice, doing it for the community and health care partners," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.No more outdoor dining, take-out only for restaurants. Some may be forced to lay off staff during the holidays."We need to find a balance, how can we keep the public safe and support our small businesses?" said Yountville Mayor John Dunbar.A resilient community, struggling and coping once more.