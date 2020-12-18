Coronavirus California

Yountville mayor calls for 'balance' as Napa Co. enters stay-at-home order

By Cornell W. Barnard
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- At midnight Friday, Napa County's stay-at-home order takes effect for three weeks. Many businesses are pivoting to try and comply to the new coronavirus health order.

There's lots of calls being made to folks holding reservations at the El Bonita Motel in St. Helena. Under the new-stay-home order, hotels can't accommodate anyone traveling for leisure or a holiday getaway.

RELATED: The French Laundry got more than $2.4M in PPP funding

"We're a little like police people asking them 'why you are coming,' it's ok if they are essential - if not, we have to cancel their reservation," said motel manager Pierrette Therene.

The staff at Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford is about to take down the welcome sign and close their tasting room for the next three weeks, and pivot to online sales only.

"We need to get through this coronavirus behind us, the vaccine needs to hurry up so we can get back to tasting," said winery co-founder Elizabeth Pressler.

RELATED: CA shatters COVID-19 record with 379 deaths in 24 hours

Napa County joins the state's health order because COVID-19 numbers are surging. Health officials urge the public to stay home.

"It's about making the sacrifice, doing it for the community and health care partners," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio.

No more outdoor dining, take-out only for restaurants. Some may be forced to lay off staff during the holidays.

"We need to find a balance, how can we keep the public safe and support our small businesses?" said Yountville Mayor John Dunbar.

A resilient community, struggling and coping once more.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnapa countycoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placestore closingstay at home order
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF orders mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers
Woman who nearly died from COVID still hesitant to take vaccine
Who can require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who nearly died from COVID still hesitant to take vaccine
Facing 2020: The people who defined this year
CA's next vaccine shipment will be smaller than expected, Newsom says
Who can require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
When Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes will air
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area moms testify on behalf of sons
Show More
Debt collectors can contact you on social media
ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Pandemic will shape future of work into 2021, experts say
Could COVID-19 race change future vaccine development?
More TOP STORIES News