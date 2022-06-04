brush fire

Napa Co. fire now 85% contained; cause remains under investigation, CAL FIRE says

EMBED <>More Videos

Napa Co. fire: 570 acres, evacuation orders lifted: CAL FIRE

NAPA, Calif. -- The Old Fire that has burned 570 acres in Napa County just north of Napa is at 85% containment, according to Cal Fire.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Crews are currently in the "mop up" stage, which they expect to go well due to favorable weather conditions.

RELATED: Napa County residents remember horrific 2017 blaze as Old Fire continues to burn

The Old Fire broke out on Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. It caused air advisories, evacuations and road closures but no structures or other property were damaged.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.




For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napanapa countycalifornia wildfiresevacuationbrush firefirewildfirecal firenorth bay firesfirefighters
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
BRUSH FIRE
Napa residents remember 2017 blaze as Old Fire continues to burn
Napa Co. fire: 20% contained, evacuation orders lifted: CAL FIRE
Firefighters worried about increased fire danger this week
Vegetation fire burning in Dublin fully contained, CAL FIRE says
TOP STORIES
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
SF health officials ID 1st 'probable' case of monkeypox in city
NorCal gas station charging nearly $10 a gallon
White House marks Pride Month amid wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation
Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital
911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during Buffalo shooting
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Show More
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area 9-year-old's Warriors-themed lowrider bike stolen
Former judge killed in his Wisc. home in 'targeted' attack
Local Warriors, Celtics bars gearing up for Game 2 of NBA Finals
More TOP STORIES News