Napa Co. fire now 85% contained; cause remains under investigation, CAL FIRE says

#OLDFIRE 6/4 Morning Update: No change in acreage (570) however containment is now 85%. After morning briefing, crews will continue mop-up operations with favorable weather predicted for today. Cause of the fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rQrq41cOfg — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 4, 2022

NAPA, Calif. -- The Old Fire that has burned 570 acres in Napa County just north of Napa is at 85% containment, according to Cal Fire.Crews are currently in the "mop up" stage, which they expect to go well due to favorable weather conditions.The Old Fire broke out on Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. It caused air advisories, evacuations and road closures but no structures or other property were damaged.Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.