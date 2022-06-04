Napa Co. fire now 85% contained; cause remains under investigation, CAL FIRE says

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Crews are currently in the "mop up" stage, which they expect to go well due to favorable weather conditions.
RELATED: Napa County residents remember horrific 2017 blaze as Old Fire continues to burn
The Old Fire broke out on Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. It caused air advisories, evacuations and road closures but no structures or other property were damaged.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.
#OLDFIRE 6/4 Morning Update: No change in acreage (570) however containment is now 85%. After morning briefing, crews will continue mop-up operations with favorable weather predicted for today. Cause of the fire remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rQrq41cOfg— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 4, 2022
