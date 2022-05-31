brush fire

WATCH LIVE: 100-acre brush fire prompts evacuations in Napa County

100-acre Napa Co. brush fire prompts evacuations

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that's forcing evacuations and threatening structures in Napa County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road at 4:01 p.m. CAL FIRE officials say the vegetation fire is growing.

The fire is currently at 100 acres with 5% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

Evacuations are ordered to all of Soda Canyon Road, CAL FIRE said. Silverado Trail is closed to the public.



ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma says the brush fire is burning very close to the 2017 Atlas Fire burn scar.


There are currently no threats to the city of Napa, according to fire officials. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.


