Coronavirus

UCSF team of volunteers help Navajo Nation hit hard by COVID-19

By Tim Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over the past week, the Navajo Nation has been overwhelmed with new cases of the coronavirus, a count that's jumped from a little over 3,000 to nearly 4,000 in a matter of days.

The massive reservation stretches across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

"We've seen the Navajo Nation be the highest caseload per capita in the entire country," says Sriram Shamasunder M.D., at UCSF.
Dr. Shamasunder is leading a volunteer team from UCSF that first arrived on the reservation last month. In that time they've treated scores of patients with more coming every, in an area with limited resources.

"We're taking care of unsheltered people in a motel where like seven or eight family members are staying and they lost their father and son," says Dr. Shamasunder

He says the situation is so challenging that a second wave of volunteers are set fly out of San Francisco this week. Part of their mission will be outreach to families traditionally isolated from essential services.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital

"The most striking is when we have elders who come in who are mostly Navajo speaking, and they will a lot of times only speak a little bit of English," says nurse Heidi Clark.
They are working beside doctors from the Navajo Indian health service, which cares for the population of more than 150,000 people. While that's a fraction of the population of San Francisco, the Nation has several times as many cases.

Dr. Shamasunder believes it's a fact of the COVID-19 crisis the entire country should come to grips with.

"I think this is laying bare a lot of the structural inequities. Essentially that people of color in the U.S. Are getting hit the hardest," said Dr. Shamasunder.

The volunteer effort is being run through UCSF's HEAL program, which sends volunteers to treat struggling communities around the world.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoarizonacoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worlducsf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
Newsom's proposed cuts could push more CA seniors into nursing homes
SF's The Stud closing down permanently after 55 years
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eligible unemployed workers kept from benefits by EDD website issues
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
SF's The Stud closing down permanently after 55 years
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
Newsom's proposed cuts could push more CA seniors into nursing homes
Eating out during COVID-19: A first-hand account of the new restaurant reality in Napa Co.
Show More
Viral 'Hammer and the dance' influences reopening amid pandemic
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hayward
Apple, Google release technology to notify users of coronavirus exposure
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News