Why is CA seeing a coronavirus surge? We asked an expert 5 quick questions

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
While the numbers aren't as bad as they are in other states (we're looking at you, Arizona), they're startling nonetheless: Hospitalizations have increased 32% over the past 14 days and ICU hospitalizations are up 19%.
To help make sense of it all, we asked ABC7 News contributor Dr. Alok Patel five questions about the latest COVID-19 trends.
Health officials around the state have blamed the recent surge on a number of factors: more testing, reopening businesses, large protests, an increase in family/social gatherings around holidays - to name a few. In your opinion, is any one of these situations especially dangerous for spreading COVID-19?
Any situation in which people are closely interacting increases the chances of person-to-person transmission, plain and simple. If people aren't wearing masks, are indoors, and/or spending a long period of time together, the risk only increases. The recent increases could be partially due to business reopening, protests, social gatherings and the added factor of people getting quarantine fatigue - many people aren't as careful as they should be. As of now, there is no clear data to show the protests directly causes the increase in cases but it's possible and we may have a more clear idea soon.
The California DPH has released a list of 15 counties on its coronavirus watch list for various reasons, including two in the Bay Area. What trends should we be paying attention to here to get a sense of whether things are getting better or worse where we live?
People should not only be paying attention to the total amount of coronavirus cases in their counties, they should also be paying attention to the positivity rates of the tests, in addition to the amount of people hospitalized. According to the World Health Organization, the positivity rate should be kept below 5%, with some officials citing 7 or 8%. The percentage of the tests, which are positive, is a more accurate way for people to see if the virus is spreading, in real-time.
(Note: California's statewide positivity rate is an average 5.6% over the last seven days, said Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday.)
RELATED: Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
Which sector(s) of the economy/businesses do you think may have been allowed to reopen too quickly?
In some counties, I feel indoor businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and salons, opened too early. I worry about counties continuing with reopening plans even while showing an increase in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.
What do you think is the biggest misunderstanding right now about the state of coronavirus transmission in California?
The biggest misunderstanding, based on what I've observed, is that the pandemic is over, or that it's slowing down. Even at the national level, people hear public health officials warning of a resurgence of cases alongside other national voices who wish to reopen the economy quickly and claim cases are increases only because of increased testing. Unfortunately, based on testing data, including the positivity rate and spikes nationwide, it's clear we're still in the first wave of this pandemic. With lifted restrictions may come false hope but people still need wear masks and physically distance whenever possible.
Another reason some Californians may feel optimistic is that the state was locked down early and people, for the most part, were compliant. All these efforts more than likely saved countless lives. Nonetheless, if we revert back to pre-pandemic habits too quickly, we could turn this state into a hotspot.
In which situations should you absolutely wear a mask and when is it more optional?
In any situation where you could potentially be near other people, or share a similar space, you should be wearing a mask, even outdoors. Obviously, if you're hiking or clearly isolated outdoors, i.e in your backyard, it's ok to take your mask off. This is general guidance for everyone - not just those who are high risk. Even young people or anyone who feels they are low risk can still get infected and spread the disease to others who are more vulnerable.
(Note: Some cities and counties have stricter mask orders than the state of California. Check your local health orders to know when you're required by law to wear a mask.)
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions