While schools within California county watch list eye distance learning, some parents aren't so sure

"It's starting to resonate. I can't do this for the entire semester or a couple of months on my own," Marissa Cowan, a single mom in Martinez said.
Jonathan Alloy, father of a 7 and a 9-year-old in San Francisco said, "We are very supportive of schools being virtual, but there isn't consideration for what working parents are going to do. Working parents can't teach and elementary school kids can't be on zoom every day for six hours by themselves."
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces which California school districts can reopen in the fall amid coronavirus crisis
It's a dilemma hitting close to home.
Some working parents who can afford to are already hiring a caregiver to supervise kids in multifamily pods. Others have orchestrated family co-ops like this single mom with a kindergartner.
"Each of us takes a day to support the academics and also provide some sort of enriching activity in the afternoon and allow our kindergartners to get social interaction, which is so important and they are not getting right now," Cowan said.
Some parents asked, in order to address equity and access, if virtual education could be reimagined? Could some teachers teach curriculum online while others work with kids in small pods? Can community centers be utilized? It's all unknown territory.
RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan
The president of the California Teachers Association says online connectivity is key. He wants the federal government to chip in.
He says teachers are happy to finally have guidelines to ramp up virtual classrooms in a less panicked way than in March.
President E. Toby Boyd emphasized "We have a little more time now, so we can truly plan and get what's needed to make sure our students are learning better than they were before."
"We are extremely relieved that safety and health of both students and teachers and staff appear to be the number one consideration," Suzanne Lima, Evergreen Teachers Assoc. President in the South Bay said. "And if we know it's not safe in the area we live in and the infection rate is high and going up as it currently is then I don't think it's worth it to risk a single life."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CAreopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions