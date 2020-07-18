Coronavirus California

While schools within California county watch list eye distance learning, some parents aren't so sure

By Leslie Brinkley
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- While the Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on schools remaining closed in counties on the state's COVID-19 watch list was expected, the prospect of distance learning still elicited strong reactions from parents and from teachers.

"It's starting to resonate. I can't do this for the entire semester or a couple of months on my own," Marissa Cowan, a single mom in Martinez said.

Jonathan Alloy, father of a 7 and a 9-year-old in San Francisco said, "We are very supportive of schools being virtual, but there isn't consideration for what working parents are going to do. Working parents can't teach and elementary school kids can't be on zoom every day for six hours by themselves."

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces which California school districts can reopen in the fall amid coronavirus crisis

It's a dilemma hitting close to home.

Some working parents who can afford to are already hiring a caregiver to supervise kids in multifamily pods. Others have orchestrated family co-ops like this single mom with a kindergartner.

"Each of us takes a day to support the academics and also provide some sort of enriching activity in the afternoon and allow our kindergartners to get social interaction, which is so important and they are not getting right now," Cowan said.

Some parents asked, in order to address equity and access, if virtual education could be reimagined? Could some teachers teach curriculum online while others work with kids in small pods? Can community centers be utilized? It's all unknown territory.

RELATED: Everything to know about California's confusing coronavirus reopening plan

The president of the California Teachers Association says online connectivity is key. He wants the federal government to chip in.

He says teachers are happy to finally have guidelines to ramp up virtual classrooms in a less panicked way than in March.

President E. Toby Boyd emphasized "We have a little more time now, so we can truly plan and get what's needed to make sure our students are learning better than they were before."

"We are extremely relieved that safety and health of both students and teachers and staff appear to be the number one consideration," Suzanne Lima, Evergreen Teachers Assoc. President in the South Bay said. "And if we know it's not safe in the area we live in and the infection rate is high and going up as it currently is then I don't think it's worth it to risk a single life."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmartinezgavin newsomsocial distancingcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronavirusteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
East Bay school district drops hybrid reopening plan due to case surge
Coronavirus updates: 101 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Santa Rita Jail, officials confirms
SF added to state coronavirus watch list, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Pelosi calls for FBI investigation into Vallejo officer's fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa
Census workers will soon visit homes to finish 2020 count
East Bay school district drops hybrid reopening plan due to case surge
What is the pandemic doing to Bay Area traffic where you live, work and drive?
SJ nonprofit offers water, food, supplies to BLM protesters across Bay Area
Show More
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Military doctors headed to CA hospitals amid COVID-19 surge
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
15 former female Redskins employees allege misconduct against team
SF added to state coronavirus watch list, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News