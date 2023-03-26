Storm timeline: Rain arrives late Monday. Here's how long the wet weather will last

After another cool and dry day we are still on track for more wind and rain late Monday and Tuesday.

Rain will start in the North Bay around 11 p.m. Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Good morning. After another cool and dry day we are still on track for more wind and rain late Monday and Tuesday.

Rain will start in the North Bay around 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Latest forecast runs show about a half of an inch of additional rainfall north of the Golden Gate bringing totals close to 2".

The cold front shifts south with the heavier rain south of the Golden Gate from 5 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m.

This is a colder storm so about an 1" of snow could fall on the East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains. The North Bay Mountains could see up to 4" of snow.

Winds will be gusty, from 35-55 mph with a chance of thunderstorms as the low makes its southward track.

Rain continues into Wednesday, breezy with a chance of thunderstorms continuing.

