Storm timeline: Light showers arrive in Bay Area Thursday night into Friday

Clouds will build in quickly later today leading to a cloudy afternoon ahead of light showers tonight spreading south across the region.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers return after 10 p.m. Thursday starting in the North Bay before spreading south across the rest of the Bay Area overnight.

This is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Light scattered showers are expected for the Friday morning commute. Showers are expected to end midday.

For the Giants home opener it looks like the game will be dry with mostly cloudy conditions and temps in the upper 50s.

