This morning will feature scattered light to moderate showers with a Level 1 system on the Storm Impact Scale.

Storm Timeline: Rain to be done by noon; dry home opener for SF Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Everything is still on track with our rain this morning. Light to moderate showers are leading to slick roads. We expect this rain to be done by noon leading to a dry home opener for the Giants!

This is a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: Rain's back in the forecast; here's when Bay Area could see above-average precipitation in April

Light scattered showers are expected for the Friday morning commute. Showers are expected to end midday.

For the Giants home opener it looks like the game will be dry with mostly cloudy conditions and temps in the upper 50s.

LIVE: Track real-time Bay Area weather conditions here

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live