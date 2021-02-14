'People are scared': Oakland police restore community resource officers to Chinatown after recent attacks

By Cornell W. Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Florist Galen Chiu says Lunar New Year celebrations in Oakland's Chinatown are canceled due the pandemic, but the festive spirit of the holiday has been overshadowed by numerous high profile cases of violence and robberies, including a 91-year-old man knocked down in broad daylight.

RELATED: Shocking video shows 91-year-old man pushed to ground in Oakland's Chinatown

"People are scared, Oakland police had to give up their Chinatown beat, I wish they had not done that," said Chiu.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong and Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Saturday that community resource officers, or "liaisons," are being restored to the Chinatown community to help bridge cultural gaps and language barriers and build trust.

VIDEO: Oakland Chinatown leaders plead for more police protection
EMBED More News Videos

In Oakland's Chinatown, community leaders are going public with their pleas for help in combating an increase in violent crime, an effort deemed especially important with the Lunar New Year celebration kicking into high gear.



"It's about trust, that person will help provide information to seniors and businesses on what they need to do to report crime," said Carl Chan President of Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

In a statement mayor Libby Schaaf said, "The horrific targeting of victims based on race or nationality has no place in our diverse, sanctuary city of Oakland. We will restore these officers - as so many in the community have demanded while at the same time invest in non-police safety measures as well."

RELATED: Oakland's Chinatown on edge after more than 20 reported robberies

Last week, some merchants organized volunteer safety patrols on Chinatown streets.

Many are becoming more aware and vigilant, but a community vigil on Saturday afternoon was being held to remember the victims of violence and provide a healing space.

"I think a lot of conversations are focused on what we need to do on the streets to protect and defend but we also need to recognize the hurt and the pain we're feeling, seeing what happened to our elders," said Alvina Wong from Asian Pacific Environmental Network.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandchinatownopdrobberylunar new yearviolencelibby schaaf
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-alarm fire destroys historic Half Moon Bay barn
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Company issues statement after controversial Bay Area job posting
Nets route Warriors 134-117 in Durant's Bay Area return
Pregnant women prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
6 hurt in early morning shooting in Oakland, police offering reward
Show More
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
COVID-19 live updates: 7-day, 14-day positivity rate in CA below 5 percent
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
More TOP STORIES News