Coronavirus: Oakland opens new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was at the opening of a new coronavirus testing site on Monday at the Allen Temple Baptist Church on International Boulevard.



At the testing site, the city will provide free drive-thru testing, regardless of health insurance or immigration status.

Those looking to get tested must register in advance which you can do right now on the Oakland city website.

To register for testing, you can visit the Oakland city website here.

