1 injured during shooting on I-980 in Oakland, authorities say

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 12:26AM
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Interstate 980 in Oakland that left one person injured.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Interstate 980 in Oakland Tuesday.

Our crews on scene saw CHP patrol cars blocking traffic as officers canvassed the freeway for evidence near 18th Street.

RELATED: 8-year-old boy in 'grave condition' after being shot in Oakland freeway shootout, CHP says

This comes after an innocent 8-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 580 last Friday. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in grave condition, according to CHP.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

