Possible arson suspected in fire along I-580 in Oakland, officials say

Firefighters responded to a possible arson fire along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, fire officials said.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Firefighters responded Monday morning to a possible arson fire along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, fire officials said.

Crews were on the scene near 35th Avenue, according to an alert by fire officials at 11:37 a.m.

ABC7 News reporter Lena Howland took video of the fire late Monday morning.

The fire has been contained and the incident commander requested an arson investigator, according to the fire department.

No one was hurt and no structures were damaged, fire officials said.

At least two other fires recently burned in the same area and at least one was arson, according to the fire department.

