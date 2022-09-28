String of recent fires along I-580 in Oakland under investigation; 1 linked to arson

There have been three fires along Interstate 580 in Oakland over the last two weeks, as the firefighters say it's a bizarre fluke.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There have been three fires along a three-mile stretch of Interstate 580 in Oakland over the last two weeks, but the fire department clarified that it's not a disturbing pattern, but a bizarre fluke.

The first brush fire on the afternoon of Sept. 16 quickly went to four alarms near Quigley St. and 35th Ave., destroying an in-law unit and damaging four nearby homes. The investigation into what triggered that blaze is still ongoing but it is not believed to be intentionally set.

But the next set of fires, a trio of small fires on Sept. 20, was intentionally set as investigators found fuses and flares near 35th Ave. and Coolidge.

"Our fire investigators working with the OPD have deemed that fire to be caused by arson activity. I'm very hopeful that this particular suspect will be apprehended and brought to justice," said Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman.

And then another fire on Monday, a pickup truck caught fire along I-580 near Seminary and Edwards Ave. and quickly moved up the hillside as the two occupants escaped the vehicle.

"There was rapid fire spread into the brush and vegetation and I must say if it were not for the skills and professionalism and competence of our Oakland firefighters, that incident would have been a lot worse than it was," said Chief Freeman.

So no special patrols are out but the fire department is following up on leads from people who might have noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks.

