Two Oakland 6th graders become published authors

By Tim Jue
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two East Bay middle school students became published authors during the course of the coronavirus pandemic. They're part of a novel writing class at Westlake Middle School in Oakland.

In Arlita Michelle Bailey's book "Secrets," a pair of sixth grade friends confront bullies. They are armed with a power that reveals the secrets of their peers.

Halla Alajji's book "Hedija's Feast of Friends" tells the story of a family who escapes war in Yemen. They find a new home and new challenges in Utah.

Both authors will read passages during a virtual book talk Thursday night.

The novels will go on sale by next summer.


