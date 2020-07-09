'It's not safe': Oakland tenants on rent strike to block landlord, investor inspections during COVID-19

Sabeena Shah is school teacher and has lived at a Mosser Companies owned property on 28th Street in Oakland for the past eight years. She and other tenants are on a rent strike.
"We want to stop the harassment. We want to stop the on-going, 'Here's a notice, we are inspecting. Here is notice, we are inspecting. Here's notice, we are inspecting,'" says Shah.
The main concern are the notices taped to each apartment's door informing residents of inspections that Mosser wants to conduct of each unit with investors, which are scheduled through the end of this week. The note says those involved will be wearing protective gear.
But tenants are fighting back.
"Given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, this is not okay," Shah said. "It's not safe. There are a lot of people who are medically fragile, and for who this is a major, major health risk."
In the notice, Mosser claims the company has the legal right to conduct the inspections. Shah and others disagree.
"(That) is actually not true, given the current Alameda County health order. It's not true at all. They are not supposed to enter for non-emergency purposes at this time, because of the indoor risk of coronavirus spreading is so much higher," says Shah.
They had planned to block the inspections, were set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Organizers told the crowd that Mosser was tipped off of the protest rally and canceled the morning inspections.
Organizers also told tenants to film if and when Mosser comes through with inspectors.
ABC7 News reached out to Mosser Companies and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's office. Neither returned request for comment.
