4 killed in 3 separate Oakland shootings in 1 day, police say

Three people died in two separate shootings in Oakland on Wednesday, according to police.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Four people died in three separate shootings in Oakland on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to reports of two people shot in the area of the 1100 block of 89th Avenue and arrived to find the two victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, Oakland Police Officer Rosalia Lopez said.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

MORE: Police investigating shootout between 2 cars in Oakland

Then just before 5 a.m., another homicide occurred, this one in the 1200 block of 18th Avenue, where officers found someone with a gunshot wound who succumbed to their injuries at the scene, according to police.

Shortly afterward, a second person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, but police did not release any other details.

The third shooting happened on the 2100 block of 106th Ave. just before noon. Police say the victim has died.

MORE: 3 killed, 3 injured in several East Bay shootings within 24 hours, police say

The names of the victims who died in the shootings are not yet being released, and Oakland police have not announced any arrest in either case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live