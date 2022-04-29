Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland Unified teachers to protest over school closures, families asked to not send kids to class

By Ryan Curry
Oakland Unified teachers to protest over school closures today

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Teachers with the Oakland Unified School District are set to hold a one-day strike on Friday, so the district is telling parents not to send their kids to school.

Teachers are going on strike for the third time to protest the closure of 11 schools.

Oakland Unified teachers to stage walkout Friday; district threatening legal action
Oakland teachers voted to stage a one-day district-wide strike this Friday to protest what they say are unfair labor practices over school closures.



Oakland teachers voted last weekend to stage a one-day district-wide strike this coming Friday, to protest what they say are unfair labor practices over school closures.

Teachers will be protesting at Lake Merrit. They say the schools that will close are in predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods.

OUSD says student enrollment has dropped dramatically. From a financial standpoint, it can no longer keep schools open.

One major issue is the closures could push students to public charter schools, which takes away students from traditional public schools.

RELATED: Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know

"A lot of our neighborhood kids end up at these charter schools which unenrolls them from OUSD then it looks like our enrollment is low and we get our schools closed," said parent, Azlinah Tambu.

OUSD says enrollment has steadily been declining the last several years.

It says the strike is illegal.

ABC7 reached out to Oakland Unified School District, and asked what penalties could teachers face.

It says they are no worried about penalties and just want to support students.

The district also says this will be an excused absence for students.

