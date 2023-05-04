The Oakland teachers union announced on Monday they will go on a strike if no deal is reached with the school district by Thursday, May 4.

Oakland teachers to go on strike Thursday after no deal reached with school district

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- After seven days of bargaining with no deal reached, the Oakland teachers union announced they will go ahead with their planned strike starting on Thursday.

Oakland Unified School District says they will continue to bargain with the union in an effort to reach an agreement.

Schools will be open, but it won't be a typical school day as teachers will be on strike, the school district said.

Central office staff are assigned to serve at schools to ensure students' safety.

The union represents nearly 3,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, psychologists, librarians, speech pathologists, social workers and teacher substitutes.

Teachers say the looming strike is not just about compensation, pointing to a need for safer facilities and classroom renovations.

The union is bargaining for support for students such as the placement of counselors at schools that have none, and better air quality.

