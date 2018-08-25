LYFT

Oakland woman says she escaped Lyft driver who was taking her in opposite direction

EMBED </>More Videos

"It became a fight or flight situation," said Brittney Sundquist about a Lyft ride she took. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
"It became a fight or flight situation," said Brittney Sundquist about a Lyft ride she took Friday morning. "I was no longer in control and it was a situation that I needed to quickly escape from."

The 27-year-old East Bay artist says she ordered a Lyft from a bar in Oakland at 2:04 a.m. Friday. The Lyft app says she should have arrived at her home in East Oakland 14 minutes later, "but for whatever reason, the driver veered off of the destination that he was given, which was my home and was driving me deeper and deeper into an isolated and desolate area of the Oakland hills that I'm unfamiliar with."

RELATED: Lyft says man SFPD calls 'Rideshare Rapist' fraudulently represented himself

Sundquist says she doesn't remember the details of her escape or any interactions with the Lyft driver, but says she escaped from his car and ran through a wooded area of the Oakland Hills. Unsure of where she was, Sundquist ordered another Lyft at 2:38 a.m. "I feel like you don't know how you're going to react in these types of situations until they happen to you."

Sundquist filed a report with the Oakland Police Department and has been in touch with Lyft. She says the rideshare company has been very helpful since the incident and that she plans on riding with Lyft in the future.

The ride share company sent ABC7 a statement, which says: "What is being described is horrific. We have reached out to the passenger to extend our full support and the driver has been permanently banned from the Lyft platform. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

"I've heard of other incidents like this," said Amanda Wood, who is Sundquist's roommate and also happens to be a Lyft driver. "As a female driver, there's been times I've started to question, am I safe, am I comfortable with this passenger."

In an effort to improve ride share safety, Wood and Sundquist started a petition, asking Lyft and Uber to give passengers the option of requesting a female driver.

Just this week, ABC7 ran a story about another ride share company coming to San Francisco this fall, called Safr. The app offers users the choice of a female driver and gives drivers more of a say about who they pick up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lyftridesharecrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lyft says man SFPD calls 'Rideshare Rapist' fraudulently represented himself
LYFT
Rideshare app headed to SF allows you to select driver's gender
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Here's how the accused 'Rideshare Rapist' may have beaten the system to become a driver
More lyft
Top Stories
Bay Area mom who lost son on 9/11 shares memories of Sen. John McCain
BART police report stabbing on train at MacArthur Station
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Police ID 16-year-old killed in shooting near Fairfield high school
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
Warnings dropped as Lane turns away from Hawaii
Mollie Tibbetts funeral plans announced
Show More
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tesla collides with fire truck in San Jose; 2 hurt
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
More News