Oakland Zoo reopens this week with new COVID-19 changes following lifting of statewide stay-at-home order

By Andrew Morris
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo has some early signs of what is sure to be eager, opening crowds when it reopens Wednesday.

After California's statewide stay-at-home order was recently lifted, the Oakland Zoo announced it would be requiring tickets to be reserved through its online reservation system.

But due to months of long-awaited build-up for Bay Area families, the zoo's website has temporarily taken down its ticketing system, blaming a "tremendous response to our reopening" as the reason for technical difficulties with the interface. The Oakland zoo says the webstore will reopen for reservations, Tuesday at noon.

The Oakland Zoo said all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are being followed upon reopening on Wednesday, with limited capacity, and face masks required on the zoo grounds at all times.

The popular, "Glowfari," the nighttime lantern light festival at the Oakland Zoo, resumes on Friday, Feb. 5. It has been extended through mid-March, with online reservations required.

