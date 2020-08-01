Operation 7: Save A Life 2019

Sharon Cooksey, Marketing & Communications Manager, Kidde, gave us a short course in checking the manufacturing dates to make sure the unit is up to date, "there's the manufacturing date, and add 10 years."
Kidde and The Home Depot also helped supercharge the power of those alarms. As part of ABC7's Operation Save A Life event, the company announced details of a nationwide event that's putting life-saving smoke and CO alarms in the homes of people who desperately need them. "Just this year, we will donate $3.5 million worth of alarms into the U.S.," said Cooksey. Five fire departments from around the Bay Area joined the event, in part to spread awareness of the importance of the unit's in keeping families safe, but Oakland Fire Lt. Charleton Lightfoot says the free program also addresses social justice issue for seniors and low-income residents: "Balance whether you're going to pay a bill or save your life worth using a smoke detector is just not fair, so the large amount of donation of smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide detectors that Kidde has provided, is life changing, literally."
"Today, we are expanding on our abilities to bring to you life-saving equipment," said Lt. Jonathan Baxter, San Francisco Fire Department.
Kidde is donating nearly 4,000 smoke alarms and 800 carbon monoxide alarms here in the Bay Area - a life-saving gift for the holiday season.
Midday Live: Our guests appeared during Midday Live to remind our audience about the importance of fire safety, especially during the holidays - December and January are peak fire seasons.
ABC7 Facebook LIVE: We were joined in studio by Lt. Jonathan Baxter, San Francisco Fire Department, and Sharon Cooksey, Marketing & Communications Manager, Kidde.
Operation 7: Save A Life is a community service program that distributes free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to those who might not otherwise have them, particularly low income and elderly households. Kidde is donating thousands of 10-year sealed smoke alarms and hundreds of CO alarms to the 2019 campaign, which will be distributed with the help of participating fire departments throughout the Bay Area.
Operation 7: Save A Life directly affects Bay Area communities as:
- Smoke alarms save lives! Three out of five home fire deaths happen from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. (NFPA).
- Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a reported home fire in half (NFPA).
- During 2010-2015, a total of 2,244 deaths resulted from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, with the highest numbers of deaths each year occurring in winter months (CDC). You cannot see, smell or taste carbon monoxide. The only safe way to detect this poisonous gas is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.
Plan for a safer home with these suggestions on how to prevent a fire and keep your family safe from Carbon Monoxide:
Being prepared is the key to surviving a disaster, so ABC7 has put together the Prepare NorCal resources and tips page so our Bay Area viewers can get all their disaster preparedness information in one place.
