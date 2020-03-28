Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Southern California man's dream to hike Pacific Crest Trail derailed by COVID-19

By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's not just Olympic athletes who have seen their gold medal dreams disrupted by the Tokyo games being postponed. The novel coronavirus pandemic is doing the same for ambitious hikers with plans to tackle one of the west's most challenging trails this spring and summer

The 2,650 mile long Pacific Crest Trail is one of most scenic and challenging trails to be found. It has been a goal since high school for Alex Berger, 25, to walk its length from Mexico to Canada. He was set to start the hike next month.

However, COVID-19 has closed the trail.

"It was devastating," he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: San Jose freelance journalist pays it forward one day after receiving money from stranger

Berger started training just more than a year ago, doing short hikes and running. He had to assemble gear and supplies to sustain him for an estimated six months.

It entailed personal sacrifices, essentially leaving his life behind. He gave up a job in the hospitality industry and downsized, selling his car and personal property. He paid off $27,000 in student loans.

Berger broke his lease just so he could focus on his goal. Then the health emergency derailed everything.

RELATED: XFL cancels season because of coronavirus pandemic

"As of right now, I have been cast into limbo," Berger said. "I'm out here maintaining my fitness, trying to maintain a positive outlook and waiting to see what the future holds," he said.

While there is disappointment, Berger puts the health and safety of others first. The Pacific Crest Trail is remote, and hikers are dependent on suppliers as they make their way through California, Oregon and Washington.

You typically resupply by going into small towns along the trail to buy food every four to six days, so I could be transmitting this disease to unwitting people up and down the length of our country," he said.

Besides testing his own perseverance and skills, he was also using his hike to raise donations for a mental health organization.

Berger is hoping conditions will allow him to hike the trail later this year, although it appears more likely that it will have to wait until next year.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypacific crest trailcoronavirus californiatravelcoronavirusgreat adventure
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News